City to open interim supervised injection site in Lowertown

Eighteen days after harm reduction workers opened an unsanctioned pop-up supervised injection site in Lowertown, the city’s public health agency is taking steps to open an officially sanctioned, interim site.



Health Canada has granted an extension of the official exemption provided to the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre that will allow Ottawa Public Health to operate a satellite site at their facilities (179 Clarence St.).



The site will operate seven days a week, but the hours of operation have not yet been announced.



Overdose Prevention Ottawa volunteer Marilou Gagnon said that she was fully in support of the site’s opening, and stressed that it was an opportunity to provide more services for drug users than their team of volunteers can provide.



“The need is very much present,” she said. “From Day 1 this site has been about providing a life-saving service.”



It is important, she says, that the site try to offer services that OPO are unable to: early-morning hours, for instance, when many drug users are at risk due to a lack of available services.

The site will operate independent of the pop-up site at Raphael Brunet Park, but at this time OPO has no plans to stop offering service.

