NCC approves Ottawa illumination plan

A new plan that will quite literally light up the capital got the OK from the NCC on Tuesday.

Board members approved the Capital Illumination Plan, which aims to set new standards for lighting to better highlight some of the city’s bigger landmarks.



The plan would showcase buildings along Confederation Boulevard including Parliament Hill and the Canadian Museum of History, while dimming other lighting to highlight those parts of the city.

Board member Michael Pankiw said he welcomed the idea and had seen how in European cities it can really make a community feel more vibrant.