Rebuild of Ottawa River pathways going well: NCC

The NCC is hopeful pathways behind Parliament Hill can open relatively soon, but those on the north shore of the river will take longer.



The Mark Kristmanson, CEO of the commission's board, updated the rest of the board on the pathways, which spent weeks under water during this spring’s flooding, at a board meeting.

Kristmanson said work to repair the section behind the parliament buildings is underway and he’s hopeful it won’t be closed for too much longer.

“The work is going well. It started quickly,” he said. “It’s being built to a higher standard to resist any future floods.”

He couldn’t put an exact date on when the path will re-open, but said they were aiming for as soon as possible.

Kristmanson said areas the commission upgraded in recent years to deal with potentially higher water levels faired relatively well during the floods, but older sections didn’t fare so well.

The Voyageur Pathway on the Gatineau side of the river will take longer to repair, however.

Kristmanson said work there will take place next summer, because of the damage and because they need to do more work with adjacent landowners than the Ontario side of the river.

“We’re putting in more temporary solutions and a detour until we can get the work done.”

He said overall the NCC will be looking to make sure the rebuilt paths can stand the damage from what could be more consistent and heavier floods in the future.