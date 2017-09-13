Border officers in Ottawa find drugs in hidden in overseas shipment

Canadian Border Services Agency officers in Ottawa found a host of illegal drugs in a cargo shipment from China earlier this summer.

Officers examined the shipment on July 27 at the Ottawa Cargo Services Office. There were two boxes with a total of 51 bottles of PVC pellets that raised some suspicions.



Officers X-rayed the bottles and noticed one bottle appeared to have multiple packages concealed within the pellets. When they opened up they found the packages and sent them to a laboratory for testing.

Among the drugs found were three amphetamine stimulants, several synthetic drugs, one fentanyl analogue and two ketamine analogues.

The drugs were seized but no one has been arrested or charged. The head of the cargo service said it was an example of ingenuity from officers.