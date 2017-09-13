Canadian men continue to earn more than their wives

Canadian men continue to out earn their wives according to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada, but the gap is narrowing.



Numbers the agency released Wednesday show that in 50.7 per cent of couples men made more than their wives, while in 32 per cent of cases it was relatively equal and in just 17.3 per cent of couples did women make more.

Those numbers have changed from where they were in 1985 when men were the higher income in 71.3 per cent of couples and women out earned in just eight per cent of cases. Only about 20 per cent of couples had equal incomes that year.



The numbers also show that same sex couples take home more than their straight counterparts.

Male same sex couples have the highest incomes of any type of couple according to the data with an average household income of $100,707, by comparison female same sex couples had an income of $92,857 and opposite sex couples had an income of $87,688.