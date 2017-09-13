Ottawa familes have highest incomes in Ontario

Ottawa residents have the highest household incomes of anyone in Ontario, according to new data from Statistics Canada.

The city’s median household income was $86,451 in 2015 up 4.4 per cent from where it had been a decade ago in 2005. Petawawa was second in the provincial ranking at $86,048 and Oshawa was third at $85,697.

The city also had a low rate of child poverty at about 15 per cent. Windsor, ON has the highest rate of any major city in the country with 24 per cent of children there living in poverty.