Ottawa Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Abigail Dormer has been missing since earlier this month.

Ottawa Police are hoping the public can help them find a 140-year-old girl missing since earlier this month.

Abigail (Abby) Dormer, 14 has been missing since Sept. 1 and was last seen downtown on Friday Sept. 8.

She is a Caucasian female, five-foot-four, approximately 229 pounds with black hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Abigail Dormer's location is asked to call the Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.

