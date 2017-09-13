Ottawa Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Abigail Dormer has been missing since earlier this month.
Ottawa Police are hoping the public can help them find a 140-year-old girl missing since earlier this month.
Abigail (Abby) Dormer, 14 has been missing since Sept. 1 and was last seen downtown on Friday Sept. 8.
She is a Caucasian female, five-foot-four, approximately 229 pounds with black hair, and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Abigail Dormer's location is asked to call the Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.