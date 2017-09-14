Labour minister says province paying attention to Ottawa LRT

Ontario’s labour minister said he intends to visit Ottawa’s LRT construction site and the province is keeping on an eye on the project.

Metro first reported last month that the site was subject to 470 workplace safety orders between Jan. 1, 2013, and April of this year.

Minister Kevin Flynn spoke with Metro reporters in Ottawa and said he’s aware of the project and staff are closely monitoring it.

“We do keep our eye on the big projects more because they’re obviously a bit more complex.”

Flynn said he believes there has been a breakdown in labour relations that is leading to a bad atmosphere.

“So I’m paying particular attention to it myself as an individual. And it’s my intention to visit the site at some time in the near future.”

Ontario doesn’t have a public database on workplace health and safety orders and the most recent information available on the government’s website lists information only by sector with the most recent information coming from 2012.

In his conversation with Metro, Flynn said he had never heard a suggestion to make that sort of information public before, but with technology making that more possible it’s worth considering.

“There’s really nothing you’d want to hide about the health and safety, certainly nothing we’d want to hide.”

Flynn said he would hope that a public list would encourage employers to be more proactive about safety.