Senators forward Clarke MacArthur fails medical test

Ottawa Senators forward Clarke MacArthur has failed his medical test, the team announced on Thursday.

MacArthur, 32, has played a total of eight regular season games over the past two seasons due to lingering concussion issues.

The Lloydminster, Alta. native remarkably returned for the tail end of last season and suited up in 19 playoff games for the Sens during their run to the conference finals.

The left winger scored three goals and added six assists before the Sens were eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup-winning Pittsburgh Penguins.