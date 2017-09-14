‘This is going to be a tough battle’: Jim Watson

Mayor Jim Watson will tour Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle as Ottawa readies its bid to become the home of the so-called HQ2 facility.

Watson will visit the 33-building complex along with Michael Wooff, consul and senior trade commissioner at the Consulate General of Canada, after visiting Los Angeles on a trade mission with Invest Ottawa.

“We had the L.A. trip in the works for some time, and when this opportunity came up I thought, ‘I’m so close, we can take a flight up to Seattle,‘” said Watson.

While the Mayor has been bullish about the city’s chances publicly, he acknowledges that the city faces tough competition.

“I’m under no illusions. This is going to be a tough battle,” said Watson on Thursday. “At the end of the day, I think (Amazon is) going to be inundated with dozens, if not hundreds, of applications.”

Still, Watson called the city’s chances “realistic,” highlighting some of the advantages that Ottawa does have: the highly educated population and the proximity to the federal government.

Landing Amazon would be a substantial transformation for Ottawa, as it would mean a large influx of workers to the city. “There would be a lot of work to get a location and real estate and start the upswing of getting more people into the school system,” said Watson.