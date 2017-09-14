Woman in critical condition after early-morning crash

A woman in her 60s was struck by a taxi that jumped the curb on Elgin Street just south of Somerset just after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The woman went into cardiac arrest shortly thereafter. Paramedics were able to restart her heart, but she remains in critical condition.

Witnesses said that the cab ran a red light travelling north on Elgin before hitting the woman on the sidewalk.

Paramedics believe that the driver of the taxi may have suffered a medical emergency of his own that contributed to the crash.