Protesters and activists gathered at Parliament Hill Sunday, calling on the Trudeau government to take swift action to save the Rohingya, an ethnic Muslim minority in Myanmar, from what some are calling an ethnic cleansing.



According to UN figures, more than 400,000 members of the Rohingya population have been on the move towards Bangladesh in recent weeks, seeking refuge against violence widely blamed on Myanmar’s military.



Fareed Khan was the first to take the microphone to address the crowd at the Parliament Hill demonstration, mentioning eye-witness testimonies coming out of Myanmar and Bangladesh which talk about the killing of families, razing of villages and the burning of bodies.



“In the last decade, the persecution has reached a new level of brutality," Khan said. "This is not merely ethnic cleansing, which is bad enough. This is far worse.”



Khan has started a petition at Change.org demanding the Canadian government revoke the honorary citizenship given to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, citing her “complicity in what is happening to the Rohingya.”



By Sunday, that petition had more than 23,000 signatures.



"As this was happening I kept thinking that world leaders would speak out against these atrocities, yet there was a deafening silence, while in Myanmar people were dying,” Khan said. "Canadians want our government to take forceful action and meaningful action immediately. Please do it without hesitation because lives are literally depending on it."



Khan was followed by Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon, who said a message must be sent to governments around the world.



"This kind of brutality is not acceptable, and all of us together will raise our voices and those voices will create the kind of action that we need," she said.



Other speakers included secretary general of Amnesty International Canada Alex Neve and Ahmed Limame, an Imam at Centre Islamique de l'Outaouais, in Gatineau.