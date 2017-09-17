Automotive arsonist wanted in Orleans

Authorities are alerting the public to the actions of an automotive arsonist in Orleans.



Ottawa police say that at least six vehicles have been set ablaze east of Tenth Line Road over the last two weeks. The level of damage to the cars has varied, but nobody has been injured and no properties have been harmed.



Police did not provide specific locations as to the fires, other than to say they were localized to Orleans.



Police are asking residents to keep an eye on their cars, as the vehicular firebug’s crime spree has not yet been extinguished.



Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crimestoppers.