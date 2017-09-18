Feds helping lure Amazon to Canada

The federal government is helping cities bid for Amazon’s second headquarters, but the minister was non-committal Monday on whether that will come with tax breaks or other funding.



Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains said his department has heard from several Canadian cities on the project and they’re happy to help attract the internet giant.



“We’re engaged we have heard form many mayors about the potential investment in Canada and we’re looking forward to working with whoever wants to step up,” he said.



Amazon announced earlier this month they’re looking for a second headquarters somewhere in North America, and invited cities to bid. The proposed project would eventually need more than eight million square feet of office space and create 50,000 jobs, according to the company.



Cities have until late October to submit their proposals. Several Canadian cities have expressed interest, and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is visiting the company this week.



Bains said Canadian cities would offer the company a lot as it seeks to further expand.

“We have an incredibly talented workforce here in Canada,” he said. “Our government is focusing a lot on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”



Despite the quickly approaching deadline, Bains said it was premature to talk about potential tax breaks from the federal government.



“I still think it’s too early to see how exactly it’s going to unfold,” he said. “We have to be strategic and thoughtful, but clearly there is an openness from our part and we’re more than willing to engage with the cities who want to move forward.”

