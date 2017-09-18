National Afghanistan memorial more than three years away at least

A new memorial to Canada’s mission in Afghanistan won’t be completed this decade regardless of where the government ultimately decides to build the monument.



Last week, the National Capital Commission deferred a decision on allowing the monument at the Canadian War Museum. That move came after concerns arose form the museum that it was not the right location.



In a briefing note Metro obtained through access to information, Veterans' Affairs estimated that completing the memorial at the War Museum site or the original site at Richmond’s Landing will take years.



“It would take a minimum of 45 months to complete the memorial in the case of (Richmond’s Landing) and a minimum of 52 months in the case of the (Canadian War Museum) site,” reads the memo to deputy minister and retired general Walter Natynczyk.

The Richmond Landing site was the first to be identified, but veterans raised concerns it was inaccessible.



The memo also reveals both locations would require some land decontamination. The complete cost of the project is estimated at between $1.2 million and $2.4 million at Richmond Landing and between $1.5 million and $3 million at the Canadian War Museum.

Newly appointed Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan said in a statement the previous government didn't do enough consultation with veterans who want the museum site.



“Resoundingly, they told us a more appropriate site would be near the Canadian War Museum — recognizing the importance of accessibility and prominence of this memorial,” he said.



O’Regan said there is a process that needs to be followed.



“We remain committed to getting this project done right and not let politics get in the way. These steps include site studies and conducting a national design competition following Government of Canada contracting requirements.”



Conservative MP and Veterans’ Affairs Critic Steven Blaney said it’s unacceptable the government isn’t moving faster on this issue.



“This mission ended three years ago now the Liberals are dragging their feet,” he said. “We as Canadians, as government, committed to a memorial this has to be built sooner rather than later.”

