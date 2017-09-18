No cash required for sterile injection vending machines — only tokens

As part of a pilot project, four vending machines dispensing sterile needles and crack pipes are in operation at community health centres in Ottawa.

They look a lot like a regular vending machine, with one difference: you need a special "harm reduction token" to use it.

“The idea is that the services can only be accessed by a token, and to get the first token, they have to come to staff,” said Naini Cloutier, executive director of the Somerset West Community Health Centre. “This is where they are provided with education in terms of safer drug use, safer disposal, and other information about health services.”

It helps keep the system free, while affording staff some control over who can use it.

With a token, a person who uses drugs can then access the machine, which dispenses one of two small kits: an injection kit, which contains three syringes, alcohol swabs, a tie and cooking strips; and an inhalation kit containing small pipes, screens, and a mouthpiece.

The token system is a self-sustaining system, since contained within each kit is another token, which allows the person using the machine to access it on an ongoing basis.

“The idea behind this is to keep this anonymous and accessible,” said Cloutier.

The token and vending machine idea is used in European countries regularly, as well as in machines being used in Vancouver.