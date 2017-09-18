Ottawa Board of Health approves interim supervised injection site

Ottawa’s Board of Health voted to approve plans to open an interim supervised injection site in Lowertown on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health had announced on Tuesday last week that they were exploring an amendment to the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre’s federal exemption that would allow them to open a satellite site at their building on Clarence Street.

“From an addiction standpoint, we need to come together,” said Coun. Mathieu Fleury. “As a commmunity if we can address it and support it by coming together [...] it’s better for the community, because it means the use gets out of our parks, it gets out of the alcoves.”

Last year, the board signaled its support, generally, for supervised injections sites by a 9-2 vote.

The board heard a presentation from staff that noted that this past summer has been a particularly challenging one as far as overdoses are concerned. Ottawa’s emergency rooms are seeing an average of 120 overdose cases per month.

The report noted that the crisis began to be felt more acutely starting in May, when the city experienced an uptick in overdoses. The summer months, compared to the first few months of the year, saw a 22 per cent increase in overdoses.

Dr. Levy also acknowledged that supervised injection sites were not a panacea, but rather a single tool in a larger fight against against the overdose crisis. “It always hurts me when the focus of attention is solely on this spectrum of services,” he said, as part of his verbal report.

The board heard, in no uncertain terms, from frontline workers. “We’re really at war,” said Wendy Muckle from Inner City Health. “There’s a lot of battles to be won, and we can only win those battles if what we’re fighting is the opioids and the substance abuse, and not each other.”

Marilou Gagnon and Bob Jamison from Overdose Prevention Ottawa presented to staff, and responded to questions, hoping to provide information gleaned from 25 days of operation that can help with the operation of the city site.

David Gibson, director of the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, praised the OPO volunteers, saying that "we were helped by a lot of courageous people who made us squirm" when they opened their pop-up site.