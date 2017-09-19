City revises Greely nitrate measurements

The city is revising its measurement of the nitrate levels in the Shadow Ridge well system, which currently serves nearly 500 residents in Greely, after Metro reported that rising toxicity in the well had remained largely unaddressed.



At Tuesday's Environment and Climate Protection Committee meeting, staff corrected their own report which, when released a week earlier, stated that nitrate levels in the well had reached 5.1 mg/L. According to updated figures, the well contains only 4.5 mg/L of nitrates — still within the acceptable limit for safe consumption, but reflecting a steady increase since 2008.



City staff were unable to confirm when the mistake was identified in the report, and said in an email that "the nitrate levels present in the Shadow Ridge communal well system pose no health concerns and are well within drinking water safety standards."



Staff also noted that planning for the deeper well — something it was advised to do in 2012 — was underway, and estimated that work could begin as early as 2019. No plans have yet been confirmed, however, but a public meeting will be held with residents of Greely.



Coun. George Darouze, who represents Greely residents, said that he was working with staff to draft a statement for residents who were concerned that their water supply could contain high levels of nitrate.



He noted that there are "no babies turning blue in Greely" — a reference to “blue baby syndrome,” a potentially fatal condition that can be caused by excessive nitrate toxicity.



He also called Metro's reporting "misleading," saying that it had raised concerns among his constituents.



Darouze did not respond to Metro's initial request for comment regarding nitrates in the Shadow Ridge well system on Thursday afternoon, and declined a request for an interview on Tuesday.

