Justin Trudeau says won't ask for changes to U.S. border rules around marijuana

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he won’t ask the American government to change its border rules around marijuana use when Canada legalizes pot next year.

Currently, U.S. border guards can question travellers about marijuana use and can refuse entry over the issue. Travellers can get waivers in the future, but it can be a costly and time-consuming process.

Trudeau, who has previously admitted to using marijuana and was travelling to New York to visit the United Nations on Tuesday, said the U.S. sets its own rules.



“Canadians appreciate is that we don’t let other countries or other leaders dictate who or how we let people into our country,” he said. “So I’m not going to tell Americans how to make decisions about who they let into their country either.”

At a 45-minute press conference, just as parliament was resuming, Trudeau was also asked about privacy rights at the border. Canada’s privacy commissioner raised concerns Tuesday that U.S. border guards could inspect phones as they crossed into the country.

Trudeau said they’re constantly working with U.S. officials on border issues because the border is essential to the Canadian and U.S. economies.