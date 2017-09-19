Federal public servants in Ottawa dealing with TB exposure

Ottawa Public Health is offering testing to 400 government employees exposed to tuberculosis last month.



The civil servants were mostly Shared Services Canada employees working at 350 King Edward Ave. when one of their co-workers developed the illness.

Donna Casey, a program manger with Ottawa Public Health, said they’re investigating the case but so far there have been no reported illnesses.

“We are offering skin testing to anyone who was potentially exposed. The investigation is ongoing and we don’t expect full results for several weeks,” she said.



People can be infected with the tuberculosis bacteria and not develop the disease. The disease is also curable and treatable in most cases. Casey said they’re working to make sure everyone who might have been exposed has the information they need.

“OPH is working with the employers to ensure that appropriate communication, assessment and follow-up is provided to anyone affected by this situation.”

Monika Mazur, a spokesperson for Shared Services Canada (SSC), said they’re supporting employees and working with public health on the case.

She said there have been no new cases or issues since August.