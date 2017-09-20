Watch: Legislators take driverless shuttle for a spin on Parliament Hill

Senators and Canada’s Transport Minister were moved to the back seat Wednesday, as an autonomous vehicle took them around Parliament Hill.



The shuttle bus vehicle came to the hill as Senators continue to examine the autonomous vehicle industry and what rules might need to be in place before driverless cars could be on Canadian roads.



Transport Minister Marc Garneau said the quick trip around Parliament was interesting.

“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “It didn’t bump into anybody and it stopped at the right moments.”

The federal government has the authority to set the rules for what vehicles can be on Canadian roads, but the provincial governments will actually set the rules.

Garneau said they’re working with all groups to get the rules right.

“We’re working with the United States, working with the provinces because they have an important role,” he said. “There are certain regulations that we’re going to be putting in place soon for some aspects of it.”

He stressed the government was also investing in the technology and doesn’t just want to regulate, but help innovate as well.

Neal Hemenover, chief information officer of Transdev, the company that brought the autonomous bus, said Canada is moving regulations forward at about the same pace as other countries.

He said the vehicles are ready, but all countries just need to get the rules worked out before they can hit the road.