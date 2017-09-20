Man killed in Carlington

One man is dead after an afternoon shooting in Carlington.

The man was shot around 3:30 this afternoon on Caldwell Avenue in the city's west end, and died after paramedics attempted to revive him.

Poice are not releasing any further information about the victim at this time, nor are they commenting regarding any potential suspects.

Police are reportedly searching for a group of suspects who fled the scene on foot.

Major crimes unit, with the help of the guns and gangs unit, are investigating the crime, but could not confirm whether the incident was being considered gang-related at this time.