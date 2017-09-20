Ottawa advocates say province could go higher on increased traffic fines

The Ontario government is planning to dramatically increase fines on careless drivers who kill people while behind the wheel, but transportation advocates say they could still go further.

Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca announced Wednesday that the Liberal government will introduce legislation this fall that would help crack down on careless and distracted driving.

The proposed legislation would create a new offence for careless driving causing death or bodily harm, Del Duca said. It would lead to a licence suspension of up to five years, fines of between $2,000 and $50,000, up to two years of jail time and six demerit points.

Last year, 483 people were killed on Ontario roads, 96 of them pedestrians. The changes are about protecting people on Ontario's roads, particularly vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists, Del Duca said.

“Every 17 hours on average we have a fatality on our roads,” he said. “That's someone's sister or dad or daughter, gone forever.”

Trevor Haché, vice-president of Ottawa’s Healthy Transportation Coalition, said the government is moving in the right direction, but could still do more.

“Life is priceless any increase is positive, but certainly we think there is further room for improvement,” he said.

The $50,000 fine “will be a deterrent for people,” he said, “but $500,000 would be an even greater deterrent. Pricing a life at only $50,000 is dramatically underpriced to me.”

The fines for distracted driving would also increase under the legislation from a maximum of $1,000 to up to $2,000 on a second conviction and up to $3,000 for third or subsequent incidents, as well as six demerit points for multiple offences. Offenders would also see their licence suspended for three days on a first offence, seven days after two convictions, and 30 days for third and further convictions.

Haché said drivers need to pay attention behind the wheel.

“People behind the wheel need to recognize they’re driving a moving weapon and distractions can injure or kill people.”