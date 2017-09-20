Revenue Canada looking to help low income tax-filers
The Canadian Revenue Agency plans to get out to more communities to underscore the importance of filing a tax return, so low-income and Indigenous Canadians get access to benefits.
As Metro first reported earlier this week, two public opinion research reports the government commissioned showed some low-income and Indigenous Canadians don’t file returns and thus don’t receive benefits.
“Benefits and credits are a source of income to a significant portion of the vulnerable population and the CRA is looking to address barriers that prevent people from accessing them,” said agency spokesperson Patrick Samson
He said that would include marketing efforts and more face to face contact in communities as well expansion of programs that help people prepare their taxes at no charge.