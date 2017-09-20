Revenue Canada looking to help low income tax-filers

The Canadian Revenue Agency plans to get out to more communities to underscore the importance of filing a tax return, so low-income and Indigenous Canadians get access to benefits.



As Metro first reported earlier this week, two public opinion research reports the government commissioned showed some low-income and Indigenous Canadians don’t file returns and thus don’t receive benefits.

“Benefits and credits are a source of income to a significant portion of the vulnerable population and the CRA is looking to address barriers that prevent people from accessing them,” said agency spokesperson Patrick Samson