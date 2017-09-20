School board looking for funds to move Grant school forward

Ottawa’s French language school board is hoping a picnic with neighbours can help smooth out concerns about the Grant Alternative school site, as they hope to secure funding to finally renovate the building.



The Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario is hosting a picnic at the site on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The board is taking over the proposed redevelopment of the school, which was originally pitched by a community group, the Centre multiservices francophone de l'Ouest d'Ottawa (CMFO).



School board chair Linda Savard said they were always involved with CMFO hoping to locate an adult high school in the revamped schools.

“It’s in the west end of Ottawa and we’re always looking for a site in the west end.”

She said the CMFO plan to have the facility have a variety of services for people in the Francophone community makes sense and is line with what they usually do with schools.

“Quite often our school are a lot more that regular schools, which close at 5 p.m. They are community hubs and they provide Francophone services.”



Savard said they need $9 million from the provincial government to complete work on the school. The project has stalled, however, because the CMFO ran out of funds.

The site has fallen into disrepair and neighbours have complained about years of inaction on the site.



Savard said they’re hopeful the government will come forward with funding so the project can move ahead.