SIU clears Ottawa police in May 2016 arrest
The Special Investigations Unit determined that the use of handcuffs did not, in fact, lead a 36-year-old man's pacemaker to start electrocuting him.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Special Investigations Unit has cleared two Ottawa police officers after an investigation into an arrest in Vanier, in which a 36-year-old man's arm was injured.
The 36-year-old man was arrested on May 10, 2016 after calling police multiple times to report a stolen vehicle which police determined was not, in fact, being stolen. He proceeded to berate and harass police officers, and was subsequently arrested.
During the process of being restrained, the man sustained a slight injury to his left wrist. The SIU investigation determined that this was more likely the result of the man "thrashing about in the back seat" of the police cruiser while he pretended to be shocked by his pacemaker and slamming his shoulder into the car door.
The SIU could not determine the precise cause of the minor wrist injury, but that even if it was the result of being handcuffed, they determined it was within the bounds of reasonable use of force.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Hard-working immigrant from India died a brutal death — over $113: DiManno
-
Therapy dog mistaken for wolf, shot and killed near Whistler, B.C.
-
'We’re not stopping at Germany': Alberta marijuana producer expands operations overseas
-
Maritime city sets Halloween curfew, bans trick-or-treating for those over 16