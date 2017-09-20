SIU clears Ottawa police in May 2016 arrest

The 36-year-old man was arrested on May 10, 2016 after calling police multiple times to report a stolen vehicle which police determined was not, in fact, being stolen. He proceeded to berate and harass police officers, and was subsequently arrested.



During the process of being restrained, the man sustained a slight injury to his left wrist. The SIU investigation determined that this was more likely the result of the man "thrashing about in the back seat" of the police cruiser while he pretended to be shocked by his pacemaker and slamming his shoulder into the car door.