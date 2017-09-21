Five things to do in Ottawa this weekend

It’s going to be very hot this weekend, in between lying in the shade and drinking water, here are five things you can do.



1. Animation – all weekend



The Ottawa animation festival runs all weekend with events at the Chateau Laurier, National Gallery and Arts Court Theatre. There is a host of events including screenings at the ByTowne Cinema and plenty of industry talks.

2. Purffection– all weekend



The annual Ottawa Cat Show is this weekend at the Nepean Sportsplex. There will cats to adopt. There will be crafts about cats. There will be conversations about cats.

3. Face-off – Sunday



The 67s launch their 50th season this weekend with their home opener against the Erie Otters on Sunday night at TD Place. Tickets are still available as the team attempts to make a drive for the Memorial Cup.



4. Lights Fest



If you’re willing to make the drive to Carleton Place, there are still tickets and more importantly lanterns for lights fest. The company has toured North America with the event, which allows people to send paper lanterns into the sky and Saturday evening is their Ottawa event. There will also be live music and food trucks.



5. Rideau Hall – Saturday