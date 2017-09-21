Government says missing and murdered inquiry will get needed help

The government is pledging help after the chief commissioner for the Inquiry into why so many Indigenous women are murdered or go missing testified the inquiry has too little time and is forced to deal with too much red tape to get its work done.

​

The inquiry has struggled to get started, holding only one hearing so far.



Chief Commissioner Marion Buller, speaking to the Senate’s committee on Aboriginal peoples Wednesday night, said government rules and regulations, like those around hiring, have delayed them.



“Those policies and procedures work very well in government, but they do not work well in our inquiry.”



Buller said there are ways to improve the process, but so far the government hasn’t reached out.



“I’m happy to share those with government if and when they ever ask.”



Speaking to a house committee studying the issue Thursday, she said the delays cut into time they do not have.



“Time is always ticking for us, so if it take a month or two months to get a computer or if it takes a month or two months to hire something,” she said. “Every day counts, every delay is bigger for us than it is for a government department.”



Crown-Indigenous relations Minister Carolyn Bennett’s office responded to the concerns in an email Thursday.



“We have made the necessary resources available to the Commission and if there are any barriers to those resources being accessed – they will be resolved,” they said. “The Privy Council Office is already in contact with the Commission to find solutions to these issues.”



The inquiry is expected to file an interim report later this month, despite having held only one public hearing, and is scheduled to file a full report at the end of 2018.



While commissioner Michèle Audette has raised the idea of an extension Buller said the inquiry has not formally asked for one, yet.

“We can do a much better job with more time.”



Buller said the inquiry will go only to communities where they are welcomed and intend to take a “trauma-informed” process so the inquiry doesn’t do any more harm.



She said the inquiry can take submissions privately or in public hearings or even through statement talkers, staff who will go to the victims, regardless of where they are, to hear testimony.

