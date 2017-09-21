Ontario’s budget watchdog Stephen LeClair resigns

The independent watchdog who keeps an eye on Ontario government finances has resigned just five months after returning from a medical leave.

Stephen LeClair, hired in 2015 to head a new financial accountability office for the province, cited “personal reasons” for his departure, Nancy Marling, executive director of administrative services at the Legislature, said Thursday.

No further details were provided.

The accountability office regularly publishes reports taking government financial claims on deficit reduction and other matters such as the recent hydro rate reduction plan to task.

LeClair, who earned $251,742.68 last year according to public sector salary disclosure filings, returned to work April 10 after the medical leave, saying “I look forward to continuing to serve MPPs and Ontarians.”

He was the deputy finance minister in the Yukon and a career civil servant before taking the Ontario job, created by the Liberal government as a sop to the NDP for supporting Premier Kathleen Wynne’s then-minority government in May 2013.

The position of financial accountability officer is modelled on the federal government’s Parliamentary budget officer.

LeClair was chosen by a legislative hiring panel chaired by Speaker Dave Levac and one MPP from each of the Liberals, Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats.