Temperatures set to soar in Ottawa this weekend

The first weekend of fall is set to be one of the hottest weekends of the summer, with temperatures projected for this weekend high enough to border on an official Heat Alert warning from Environment Canada.

The forecast for Saturday is 30℃, a surprisingly high temperature this late into September. The last time Ottawa experienced 30℃ weather after Sept 22 was almost 100 years ago on Sept 26, 1920.

Martha Robinson, Ottawa Public Health inspector and chair of the extreme weather committee said they contacted Environment Canada Sept. 21, and they were told they are not currently expecting to have to issue a Heat Alert for the city, but it’s a real possibility.

For Ottawa the threshold for getting a Heat Alert is two consecutive days at 31℃ with nights no cooler than 20℃, or two days with the humidex at 40.

"We're really close on all three of those; the humidex, the day and night temperatures,” said Robinson. "Environment Canada are not, at this point, thinking they will issue (a Heat Alert) but they will probably issue some kind of press release to get people aware it is unusually hot this time of year."

Shirley Roy, manager of media and communications with The Ottawa Mission, said the September heat hasn’t caused them any unusual problems, but they are paying "a bit more attention to the weather.”

“Extreme weather, cold or hot, is a detriment to people's health, especially those who spend more than the average amount of time outside," she said.