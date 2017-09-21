United Way aims to show 'This is Ottawa'

The Wall of Inspiration at Ottawa City Hall is getting replaced with something new; a giant map of the city made up of 150 wooden blocks.

The existing wall, a permanent installation by the Ottawa United Way dedicated to the spirit of community building, will soon be changed up with something United Way officials hope will be unique. The map has been created on 150 eight inch by eight inch slabs of Cherrywood which were locally sourced from N-Products.

The United Way invited the public to take part by registering for a piece of the map and individuals, agency partners and community organizations were each given a piece. They will all be assembled to form a complete 250 square foot map of Ottawa Sept. 28 at City Hall.

The map project is called the This is Ottawa, project.

"What makes and distinguishes Ottawa? Ottawa is known for being a caring, compassionate, welcoming city. Those things don't happen by accident. They happen because the leadership of this community takes an active role in what we are about," said Michael Allen, president and CEO of United Way Ottawa.

The Wall of Inspiration includes a list of more than 800 organizations, partnerships, agencies, and neighbourhood groups who are recognized as “community builders,” working to make Ottawa a better place.

"We have a piece of real estate, connected to the United Way, at the heart of the city. We figure, what better way to talk about what we do and how we do it, which is to bring people together to do great things and make change happen in our community, then to focus on this wall?” said Taline Jirian, United Way’s senior manager of experience marketing.