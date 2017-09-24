City-run supervised injection site to open Tuesday

Ottawa Public Health’s officially-sanctioned supervised injection site at 179 Clarence will begin offering services Tuesday.

Health Canada gave the city an official exemption for the site Friday, clearing the way for the agency to begin offering supervised injection and overdose prevention services. The site is planning on offering services seven days a week between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury, who represents Lowertown, praised the work of Ottawa Public Health in opening the site, and noted that there has been a “huge shift across the city in our response to drug use and addiction.”

He also had some praise for the role that organizers of the pop-up overdose prevention site have played. “Obviously, there was a strong advocacy role that OPO has played over the last four weeks,” he said. “It’s a double-edged sword, right? We want to make sure as a government that the right protocols, standards, and processes are followed.”

The transition period will be one hurdle that the new site needs to overcome. For drug users, the new site—more clinical, less hands-on—will be markedly different than the site they have been accessing in the park. “It can be the biggest barrier to using a supervised injection site, is the rules we put in place,” said organizer Marilou Gagnon last week. Last week, she told the Board of Health that one of the strengths of the pop-up site is that is offers few barriers to access.