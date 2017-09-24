More conditional offers on homes falling through in 2017

The strength of Ottawa’s housing market appears to be pushing buyers into making offers on houses more impulsively, according to one Ottawa real estate broker.

Ottawa has seen a “marked increase” in the number of offers that are being labelled “fallen through” this year—a sign that the perceived strength of the market is pushing people to make offers on homes they later withdraw.

Traditionally, about five per cent of homes are re-listed as “back on the market”—the best indication a conditional offer has fallen through that the data allows. In 2017, that number has crept up to around 10 per cent.

“It kind of makes sense in a stronger market where people feel that they have to make a fast decision, that buyer’s remorse creeps in,” said Gord McCormick, broker of record at Oasis Realty.

“I’ve noticed it for the last six or eight months at least,” said McCormick. “On a day in, day out basis I look at that screen and you can tell that we are getting more conditional sales that aren’t completing.”

There are a couple possible explanations for this, said McCormick. One is that prospective buyers may not realize the costs they would need to incur to fix major issues, or renovate cosmetically.

Inspections raise concerns as well. In a strong market, sellers are less likely to address concerns ahead of time, feeling instead that willing buyers might absorb repair costs as part of the overall purchase.

One other possibility, suggested McCormick, is changing mortgage rules. “People go and have a preliminary discussion with their bank or mortgage broker,” but if significant time has elapsed, buyers may face a different mortgage landscape, said McCormick. “Some of the rules have changed over the last little while. Rates have gone up.”