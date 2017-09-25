Pop-up site to continue despite opening of city-run supervised injection site

The volunteers who have, for the past month, been operating a pop-up overdose prevention site in Raphael Brunet Park will continue to operate despite the city-sanctioned supervised injection site being set to open on Tuesday.

“We have consulted with our guests since OPH’s announcement weeks ago and a significant number of them have expressed reluctance to access this service,” said Overdose Prevention Ottawa (OPO) in a statement. “We have established too much trust and respect with these members of our community to refuse them services, and will remain accessible to those most at risk of death.”

The announcement came on the eve of the opening of Ottawa Public Health’s interim supervised injection site. The site, which media were invited to tour on Monday, consists of a bare bones setup: one metal table with two seats, in a small room. A public health nurse will be on site to monitor all injections and intervene in the case of an overdose.

Andrew Hendriks of Ottawa Public Health said that the cost of renovations required to open the site were estimated at $15,000, and that the interim site will cost approximately $75,000 per month to operate. The site will be fully funded by the province.

OPO does not plan to alter their services in the short term. “What happens tomorrow, what happens the next day, is what we’ve been doing for these last 32 days,” said organizer Marilou Gagnon.

While the group acknowledged that the opening of the site at 179 Clarence is a “step in the right direction,” there are a number of “concerning policies directing OPH’s practice.” “For example, a ‘one injection per person per visit within 20 minutes’ policy is of deep concern. This policy is an overdose risk, not a means of prevention,” the group said.

Rob Boyd, director of the Oasis program at the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, acknowledged that the 20-minute limitation was not ideal, and said it was “more of a practical thing.

“There’s going to be a constant pressure in terms of getting people through,” he said, adding that the danger is that a person is forced to wait too long and decides not to use the service.

OPO said they hope to achieve co-existing models of harm reduction. Their goal in releasing a statement as the public got a first look at the interim site, said Gagnon, “was really to explain how we are different and how we can provide services at the same time.”