Tough year for some Ottawa pumpkin growers

A wet summer and a record-breaking heat wave at the beginning of fall has made this an unusual growing season, and pumpkin crops have paid the price.

“It’s crazy,” said Mark Saunders, co-owner of Saunders Farm in rural south Ottawa, who said his pumpkins suffered because of intense rainfall at the start of the growing season in April and May.

By June, he estimated they were getting triple the normal amount of rainfall, which was bad news for pumpkins.

“They need oxygen to grow. The water table in the field was rising and rising, so they didn’t take,” he said.

A few pumpkins did take, but the heat wave that hit Ottawa this week was too late to help the pumpkins mature to their fullest.

“We ended up having to put out the ‘pumpkin signal’ to our farming friends. We called the president of Ontario Farm Fresh and I found a farm outside of Montreal that would help us. So, we trucked in our pumpkins for the first time in many, many years,” he said. “We’re quite a diversified farm. We’re hoping to make it up with some good weather this fall with guests visiting. If we were just a production farm, it would be devastating.”

Saunders story is echoed by Darryl Maloney, owner of Log Cabin Orchard south of Ottawa, which grows apples and pumpkins. “Last year it was a bumper crop. This year it was completely different. Poor pollination, very wet and cold at blossom time,” he said.

Maloney’s business is also diversified, and he’ll be counting on other attractions like wagon rides and the petting zoo to help make up the difference.

However, not every farm and orchard has had a rough go of it this year. Ron Miller of Millers’ Farm and Market in Manotick reported a good growing season, speculating that his crops may have had better drainage. “We’re okay, but a lot of people didn’t have that good luck,” he said.