Tracking bugs in the water

The World Wildlife Federation (WWF) is hoping a new program can help the government see the health of rivers and watersheds all with a little help from you.

The WWF launched a new citizen science program in Ottawa Monday that aims to use volunteers to collect information about bugs in the river. The bugs in turn help scientists determine just how healthy a river is.

Elizabeth Hendriks, vice-president for freshwater with the WWF, said the health of Canada’s watersheds are not that well understood and they’re hoping this program can help. “We don’t actually have the data to understand the health impacts.”

The program, partnered with several different groups and charities, will see the WWF help communities set up water testing events and forward those samples to scientists.

“We can bring different people to the table to get the boots on the ground to monitor,” said Hendriks.

She said knowing what bugs are in the water allows scientists to gauge the overall health of the ecosystem.

“It’s the type of bugs, but also the pollution in the bugs,” she said. “They are an indicator species in freshwater basically.”

The project also includes an advance in technology with a new system for scanning the DNA of the samples.

Donald Baird, a research scientist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said it’s a game-changer for this kind of work.

He said previously researchers would have to go through each sample and manually count and identify the bugs, but they can now do that with the DNA technology.

“It’s more advanced. It simplifies the process, it’s quite transformational.”

He said researchers can now, essentially, put the sample in a blender, run it through a scanner and find out all of the bugs in the water.