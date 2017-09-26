'They want something to be done:' Poll shows half of Canadians see opioid crisis as health emergency

One in four Canadians have been prescribed them, one in 25 have become dependent and half of Canadians believe the government needs to declare a national emergency to deal with opioids.

That’s the result from a national survey on the opioid crisis done by Campaign Research and obtained exclusively by Metro.



Eli Yufest, the company’s CEO said that many Canadians may not understand the implications of a national health emergency, but with half of them calling for it they definitely are looking for action.



“People are probably responding a bit emotionally to that, because they want to address the issue,” he said. “They want something to be done about it.”

In the survey 25 per cent of people said they don’t know if it should be declared an emergency and 25 per cent said it was not necessary to declare one. The highest support for the emergency declaration is in Atlantic Canada at 63 per cent and Ontario at 60 per cent.

Yufest said the numbers around the national emergency are startling, but they’re not the only significant numbers.

“If you walk down the street one in four people have been prescribed an opioid.”



In a similar poll Campaign Research conducted in February, the number of people with a dependency issues was 1 in 33.

Prescription rates were highest among people in the 55 to 64 age bracket at 33 per cent and in Alberta at 31 per cent.

This poll was conducted online with a panel of 1770 Canadian voters. A probability sample of this size would have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3%, 19 out of 20 times.

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor was unavailable, but her director fo communication said Tuesday in an email they understood the urgeny of the issue.