Three days set aside for Ottawa Salvation Army debate

The city’s planning committee has set aside a full three days to deal with Salvation Army’s controversial plan to build a 9,600-square-metre facility in Vanier.

“We know that there’s been a lot of attention to this, and there’s a lot of people concerned about this,” said Coun. Jan Harder, chair of the planning committee. “People will want to come and listen.”

Planning committee has set aside November 14, 15, and 17 for public consultations on the plan, which has been a lightning rod for controversy. Residents have pushed back against the proposed location at 333 Montreal Rd., and with what has been characterized as an opaque negotiation process with city officials.

The move is slightly unorthodox, but a precautionary one aimed at avoiding a marathon committee meeting. “I remember the days when councillors used to sit here and torment ourselves until 11 o’clock at night,” said Coun. Harder. “That was a regular planning committee meeting, and that’s not good for us too, because it makes it very difficult for us to stay focused, listen. And that’s important.”