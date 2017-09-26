Uber threat in Quebec and how it could impact people in Ottawa

Uber warned on Tuesday that unless the Quebec government backs off on new regulations that would require drivers to undergo 35 hours of mandatory training, they would cease operations in the province.

In cities like Montreal, or Quebec City, that is a cut-and-dry proposal: you either have Uber, or you don’t.

In Ottawa, however, the situation is murkier: plenty of trips begin in Ontario, and end on the other side of the river in Quebec. Will those trips be permitted?

The short answer is that Uber does not appear to have a contingency plan for the Ottawa-Gatineau region. The company has not yet developed a plan to deal with rides that terminate in Quebec, said an industry source.