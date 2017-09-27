Gatineau Park free shuttle from Ottawa to start this weekend

Checking out the fall colours in the Gatineau Park no longer requires getting in the car, as the NCC will begin a free shuttle service there this weekend.



For the first time, the NCC’s shuttle service will pick up on the Ottawa side of the river, with a stop at Sussex Drive and York Street in the Byward Market.



Christie Spence, the park’s director, said it makes it easier for more people to attend the park.



“People who don’t have access to their own vehicles haven’t been able to enjoy it, so we’re very happy to be able to welcome to the park,” she said.

After picking up in the market, the shuttle makes several stops in Gatineau before making several stops within the park, including Pink Lake, the MacKenzie King Estate and the Champlain Lookout.



Spence said in addition to opening up the park it also helps manage traffic there which can become difficult in peak weekends.

“We’re hoping to move towards more sustainable transportation with many people and many cars, so we’re hoping the shuttle we will be able to move more toward sustainable transportation,” she said.



Spence said they’ve been gradually expanding the shuttle, which will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the next four weekends and adding Ottawa was the logical next step.



She said people have really embraced it.

