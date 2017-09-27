Mayor Jim Watson won't visit pop-up opioid site calls again for closure

Mayor Jim Watson said he won't visit the pop-up overdose prevention site and wants it to close down.

“I’m not going to condone an illegal activity. I don’t think it would make sense for me to go see something that I know to be illegal,” he said. Watson dismissed the idea of visiting the volunteer-run overdose prevention site in Raphael Brunet Park Wednesday.

He stopped short of saying that he would ask police to close down the site, saying it was beyond his authority to direct police—but he did reiterate his call for the site to close down.

He said he hopes that bylaw officers and Ottawa police work together, with the volunteers running the site, to find a way to "give the park back to the children."

Coun. Mathieu Fleury, who represents Lowertown, agreed, and said that “[his] community feels held hostage,” by the site.

Fleury, like the mayor, also declined to visit or meet with volunteers. “I don’t want to polarize the issue,” he said. "It shouldn't be a political issue."

In an interview with Radio-Canada on Tuesday, Fleury warned that if they didn't shut down, there would have to be "an intervention by city police."

Watson, who has thus far been fairly cautious in his comments about the site, appeared more frustrated with OPO, after the group vowed to continue to offer services despite a city-run site opening on Tuesday.

“I don’t think it’s okay to take over a park, have absolutely no public consultation from the neighbours, and at the same time ignore the fact that we’re putting significant public dollars and professionalism into a site on Clarence Street,” said Watson.