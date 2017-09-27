Ottawa cuts spending, issues debt, defers budgeting to 2019 to shave stormwater rate hike

To cap stormwater rate increases and appease rural councillors the city is adding debt, reducing next year’s infrastructure spending and forcing city staff to go back to the drawing board on their construction plan.

Coun. Jeff Leiper argued council shouldn’t have backed down on the proposed 13-per-cent hike, because it amounts to “a couple of bucks” per year, compared to the five per cent hike council agreed to Wednesday.

The Environment and Climate Protection Committee kicked the proposed increase to council last week, after Coun. Scott Moffatt called the proposed 13-per-cent increase “disingenuous.”

Since then, an agreement was reached with rural councillors to cap the rate at five per cent for 2018, with $3.1 million in new debt funding the difference along with a $500,000 cut in planned spending.

For people connected to the stormwater system, rates will go up by only $5.65 next year with the five per cent increase.

The rate increase had drawn particular ire from rural councillors, as many of their residents were either unclear about what the rate increase meant, unhappy about it, or both.

“The challenge was that when the thing came out, it wasn’t particularly well explained,” said Mayor Jim Watson. “My chief of staff worked with the rural caucus members [and] I think we’ve come up with a very fair settlement.”

Watson said that he had no concerns with the move, which will bring the city closer to its debt ceiling.