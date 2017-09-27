PC Leader Patrick Brown calls for maximum temperature in schools

Opposition leader Patrick Brown and the province’s largest teacher’s union is calling on the government to set a maximum temperature for schools, after a heat wave made classrooms unbearable this week



Temperatures soared this week across Ontario making it uncomfortable in schools.

The Ottawa Carleton District School board sent a note home to parents about the extreme heat saying they were reducing strenuous activities, keeping students hydrated and rotating them through cooler areas where possible.

While temperatures are finally set to dip Thursday, many of the days in the last week have been the hottest on record.

The board has 150 schools and 51 of them have no air conditioning at all, 38 have it throughout the building and the rest have it in some parts of the building.



An ambulance was called to Ridgemount High School Monday, for a staff member who the board said had an existing condition worsened by the heat.

Brown said conditions like this aren’t acceptable.

“You have to have a positive environment for learning. It can’t be too cold. It can’t be too hot,” he said.

Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario president Sam Hammond said the issue has to be resolved.

“Students and teachers in many classrooms are subject to unbearable conditions with temperatures over 30 degrees. That takes an unacceptable toll on teaching and learning.”



Brown said there should be a maximum heat for schools, set with the help of public health officials. After that is reached, classes should be rescheduled or cancelled if necessary.

He criticized the government for having failed to upgrade schools and do the necessary repairs.

“For 14 years we have had the government say they’re investing in infrastructure in schools and they haven’t.”

He said the situation is unacceptable and needs to be addressed immediately.