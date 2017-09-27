Trudeau ‘disappointed’ in 219 per cent duty hike on Bombardier jets

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined the chorus of condemnation over a U.S. government decision to slap a duty increase of close to 220 per cent on the sale of Bombardier jets, stating Wednesday that he’s “disappointed” by the move and vowing to fight for Canadian jobs.

In Quebec, where the Montreal-based company employs thousands of workers, Premier Philippe Couillard urged the federal government to take a strong stand against Boeing, the American aerospace giant whose complaint over Canadian subsidies to Bombardier sparked the U.S. decision to impose the punishing duty.

“Not a bolt, not a part, (and) of course not a plane from Boeing (should be) entering Canada until this conflict is resolved in a satisfactory way,” Couillard said in Quebec City.

“Quebec has been attacked,” Couillard added. “But let me tell you, the war is far from over and we shall win.”

The punishing duty was announced in a preliminary ruling from the U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday evening. The move stems from a Boeing complaint about the sale of 125 Bombardier C-Series jets to the American airline, Delta. Boeing contends that the Montreal-based plane maker is propped up by Canadian government subsidies that allow it to offer the jets at unfair low prices in the U.S. market.

The decision to impose the 219.6 per cent duty was quickly met with condemnation by union leaders, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and government ministers. Across the Atlantic, British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was “bitterly disappointed” in the ruling and pledged to protect the 4,000 Bombardier jobs in Northern Ireland.

At the heart of Boeing’s case against Bombardier is its assertion that it receives improper government subsidies in Canada. Quebec has invested $1 billion in the aerospace and transportation firm, while Ottawa announced in February that it would give Bombardier $373 million in interest-free loans to support its aircraft projects over the next four years.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau repeated his praise for Bombardier’s C-Series jet on Wednesday, claiming that “nothing can compare with this plane” and that Boeing feels threatened. He said that the government will do everything possible to protect Bombardier and the Canadian aerospace industry.

He added that Boeing has received “tens of billions of dollars” in subsidies from the American government over several decades, and described the U.S. government decision to impose duties as “really surprising.”

Last week, in response to Boeing’s complaint about Bombardier to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Trudeau threatened to block Canada’s proposed purchase of 18 Super Hornet fighter jets, which are made by Boeing.

Speaking outside the House of Commons on Wednesday, NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair ridiculed the threat to terminate a non-existent contract as weak, and called on the prime minister to take up the trade dispute directly with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“It’s about time that we had a government that had enough backbone to stand up to the bullying of Boeing and of the U.S. government,” Mulcair said.

“There are rules of international trade. The U.S. is not respecting them, and we’ve got to say that loud and strong.”

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, meanwhile, said it’s up to the Liberal government to defend its loan to Bombardier.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are always with the families affected by these decisions,” he told reporters Wednesday morning.

“This is going to be a difficult day for many people that are in the workforce, but our position is always that the government should be focusing on making it easier for all companies to succeed, lowering barriers to investment, lowering payroll taxes, abandoning the idea of a carbon tax.”