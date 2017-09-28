City fires three long-term care facility employees after further reports of abuse

The City of Ottawa has fired three employees at one of its long-term care home after four allegations of verbal abuse were brought forward by the family of the victim earlier this week.

In a memo sent to members of council, Janice Burelle, general manager of community and social services, said that a video camera installed in the resident’s room captured four incidents of verbal abuse by an employee.

That employee, along with two others who witnessed the abuse but did not report it, have been fired. A fourth is under investigation after comments were made suggesting that they did not provide proper medication.

As a result of the allegations—which the city says it has verified—a third-party is being brought in to independently review the all four of the City of Ottawa’s long-term care homes.

In July, the province issued a blanket order that the city improve safety and care at three of its long term care homes—Garry J Armstrong, Peter D Clark and Centre d’Accueil Champlain—after reports of abuse and neglect were brought forward to the province. It also ordered a risk assessment of Carleton Lodge, the fourth long-term care home.

“I am dfeeply saddened that this resident was subjected to verbal abuse at one of our Homes,” wrote Burelle in a memo. “The safety and well-being of all our residents is, and remains, our number one priority.”