Hotel group wants Airbnb regulated just like they are

As Airbnb continues to grow in Canada Hotel owners want the online company to start playing by the same rules as they do.

The Hotel Association of Canada commissioned CBRE, a commercial real estate research firm, to study the company’s growth in Canada and found there were 80 million guest arrivals through the company in 2016, double what it was the year before.



They also found that nearly seven in ten rentals available on Airbnb are full units.



Susie Grynol, the association’s president, said Airbnb is clearly becoming a major player in the market and it’s moved well past just being a place to rent a spare room.

“There has been tremendous growth in the commercial operations,” she said. “People are buying multiple home or multiple units and they’re renting them on a consistent basis.”



In the Ottawa Gatineau area, there were 3,379 units on Airbnb at the end of 2016. Steve Ball, president of the Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association, said during a summer weekend this year there were thousands of listings on the website for Ottawa.



“That represents over a third of the total inventory in this community,” he said. “Of course it’s impacting the hotel industry, there’s no doubt.”



Grynol said Airbnb has moved beyond just spare room rentals and it needs to be treated as such now.

“When you reach that size and scope you should be paying tax, you should be adhering to health and safety standards and you should be getting a business license,” she said.



She said the Canadian hotel industry is strong, but it’s unfair to compete against someone without the same expenses.