O-Train Service suspended on coming Sundays

O-Train service will be coming off the track for three Sundays this month, to help the city move ahead with the planned expansion.

This coming Sunday, as well as Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, the train will be shut down between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to allow inspections by contractors looking to build the proposed expansion.

Three contractors have been shortlisted to bid on an expansion of the Trillium Line, which includes both the expansion and the maintenance of the existing O-Train line.