O-Train Service suspended on coming Sundays
Three suspensions necessary for proposed expansion.
O-Train service will be coming off the track for three Sundays this month, to help the city move ahead with the planned expansion.
This coming Sunday, as well as Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, the train will be shut down between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to allow inspections by contractors looking to build the proposed expansion.
Three contractors have been shortlisted to bid on an expansion of the Trillium Line, which includes both the expansion and the maintenance of the existing O-Train line.
During the shutdowns, Route 107 buses will be in place to pick up the slack running between Bayview Station and South Keys Station every 15 minutes.