Body, unearthed during LRT laid to rest

The final body of the 79 discovered during construction on the LRT was laid to rest at Beechwood Cemetery Sunday, bringing to a close a four-year-long project that serves as a poignant rmeinder of the city's rich history.

"We remember the past, and we honour those who laid the foundation for Ottawa," said Mayor Jim Watson.

Watson was on hand alongside a number of faith leaders, from various denominations, for a ceremony remembering those originally laid to rest in Barrack's Hill Cemetery, which was located in what is now downtown Ottawa.

"In terms of the 2017 sesquicentennial year, that as we look forward to who we wish to be, and as we reflect on who we are in the present day, it's an opportunity to look back and recognize those who made us who we are today," said city archivist Paul Henry.

Henry said that many of the bodies found likely did not have any descendants, and there have not been any living relatives identified yet. It was originally thought that the remains were of workers on the Rideau Canal, but analysis later showed that many of them were women and children, whose burials predated the canal.

The ceremony brings to a close a four-year project that has carefully worked to catalog and analyze the remains. "It was a lot of hands working together to bring it to this point," said Janet Young, an anthropologist and curator at the Canadian Museum of History who led the analysis.