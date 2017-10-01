Injection site transition timeline too long, says Fleury

On Friday, four councillors—Catherine McKenney, Tobi Nussbaum, Diane Deans, and Jeff Leiper—released a joint letter calling for a working group to transition from the volunteer-run overdose prevention site in Raphael Brunet Park and towards formal sites with Health Canada approval.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury, however, withdrew his name, despite drafting much of the letter, because he was uncomfortable with the group's call for a 30-day transition.

"I'm uncomfortable with giving them the 30 days," he said on Sunday.

He also said that he could not support the letter based on some of the wording. "In my mind, the letter shouldn't have given [OPO] procedural support for using the park," he said.

He says that, if OPO were willing to consider them, there are solutions that he could support in the short term. "The easiest solution would be for OPO to move to a location where there's currently a request for an exemption," he said.

He suggested that OPO could redirect some of their resources and volunteers to helping spread the word among people who use the service that the transition was taking place.

Relations between Fleury and the volunteers of OPO have been tense lately. On Friday, nearly 100 supporters of Overdose Prevention Ottawa packed the waiting room outside councillor's offices at city hall, angry Fleury was refusing to visit the site and meet with volunteers.

The group covered the reception desk with empty naloxone kits and taped signs to the wall, in a demonstration. Fleury has resisted calls to visit the site, saying it would further politicize the issue. The group vowed to continue to press for a meeting.

"If this crisis continues, and he continues to make disgusting comments in the media, we will absolutely be back," said Leila Attar, a volunteer with OPO who herself has experienced a fentanyl overdose. "For it to be his ward, and for people to be dying—shame."

"It just needs to get out of the politics," said Fleury. "We need OPO to come to the table with Ottawa's health agencies and coordinate an approach—not within the timeline set out by my colleagues, but a much shorter one."