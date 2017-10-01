OC Transpo bus cancellations climb again in September

After a drop over the summer, OC Transpo cancellations climbed again in September according to data developed by Metro.

Metro’s tracking of the number from the @OCTranspoLive twitter account showed the agency cancelld 880 trips across the city in September, up from 749 in August and 570 in July.



The number is still much lower than the approximately 1,500 cancellations on the service had in February, March and April when Metro first began tracking the numbers.

OC Transpo reduces services over the summer, which brings down the number of buses that can be cancelled. The agency has also said that weather is a major source of delays that ultimately lead to cancellations.

Once again the most often cancelled routes are the large, frequent cross-town routes. The Route 95 was cancelled 132 times in September and the Route 97 was out of service 58 times. The Route 91 was cancelled 45 times, the Route 94 was cancelled 38 times and the Route 98 was taken out of service 24 times.